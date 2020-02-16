Breaking News
Quarantine ends for Germans; Italy to fly citizens from ship

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

BERLIN (AP) – More than 100 Germans evacuated from the hard-hit Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of a new coronavirus outbreak, were set to end their prescribed 14-day quarantine period on Sunday.

They have been kept isolated at a military base in the southern town of Germersheim. None of them have tested positive for the disease, according to the German news agency dpa. The viral outbreak that emerged in China has infected more than 69,000 people globally, killing 1,670.

Italy announced Sunday it will send a plane to Japan to bring back the 35 Italians aboard the Diamond Princess, the cruise ship that has had 355 passengers and crew test positive for the new virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

