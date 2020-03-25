Queen Elizabeth cancels events due to coronavirus

Breaking News
(CNN) – Queen Elizabeth has cancelled a number of planned public appearances because of the coronavirus. This comes after her son and heir, Prince Charles, was diagnosed with the virus.

The 93-year-old monarch is over the age for sheltering guidance, which in Britain applies to people over 70.

The United Kingdom is now in the delay phase of its coronavirus response. Scores of events have been cancelled around the country.

Queen Elizabeth will move to Windsor Castle on Thursday in preparation for Easter, which is a week earlier than usual. Buckingham Palace said the schedule change is for practical reasons due to the current circumstances.

