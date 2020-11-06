Raiders’ Trent Brown goes back on reserve/COVID-19 list

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 27: Trent Brown #77 of the Oakland Raiders drops back to pass block during a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas. The Texans defeated the Raiders 27-24. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

HENDERSON, Nev. — Las Vegas Raiders right tackle Trent Brown was returned to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, the second time he has been on the list after testing positive for the coronavirus two weeks ago.

The Raiders made the move because Brown still has complications from the illness.

Brown had come off the list last week and was slated to start at Cleveland last Sunday, but a mishap while he was being administered a pregame IV resulted in an overnight hospital stay. He rejoined the Raiders on Wednesday before landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list again.

“There have been some reports out there and I’m not going to cover Trent Brown until he’s back on the field with us,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday. “But he’s in good spirits. I’m told everything is fine. But right now, I’ll just leave it at that.”

Brown, 27, has played 10 snaps or more in just 11 of 23 games for the Raiders since signing a four-year, $66 million free-agent contract in March 2019. He has appeared in just two games this season: the season-opening win at Carolina, in which he played just three snaps after aggravating a calf injury that limited him in training camp, and the Oct. 11 victory at Kansas City.

“I can tell you straight off the bat, I don’t live for anybody’s compliments and I’m not going to die by their criticisms,” Brown said Oct. 9 in his lone media availability of the season. “I’m a man first and foremost. I didn’t get this far by listening to all the naysay and doubters. I just come to work and do my job every day. I’m not the only one around the league that’s injured. They should really just be happy it’s not as serious as some of the other ones.”

The Raiders (4-3), who play at the Los Angeles Chargers (2-5) on Sunday, were without seven other players for practice on Thursday, including safety Johnathan Abram and running back Josh Jacobs, both of whom were listed as being out with illness. It was the second consecutive day Abram missed practice.

Las Vegas did, however, open the 21-day window on cornerback Damon Arnette, who went on injured reserve on Oct. 2 with an injured wrist and thumb suffered in a Week 3 defeat at the New England Patriots. Arnette was also on the COVID-19 list Oct. 19-30.

“He’s in good order [and] it’s exciting to have him back,” Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said Thursday of Arnette. “Obviously, he started off real hot here early in camp and was in the starting lineup for us the first couple ballgames. So, he’s going to be a really good player. He’s just got to get his feet back under him.

“Like I said, each and every week there might be a little tweak or adjustment, or a couple new things that we do in the game plan and he’s been on top of those things so we’re excited to have him back. Anytime you can add a player of his caliber, it’s an exciting thing.”

The Raiders also promoted from the practice squad running back Theo Riddick, who rushed for 13 yards on two carries against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.