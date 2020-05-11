Raising Cane’s to hire 5,000 employees nationwide

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This week, Raising Cane’s distributed $2 million to its employees nationwide amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“When the crisis began, we created a mantra ‘NO CREW LEFT BEHINDTM,’ and I made a promise that we would all get through this together,” Co-CEO & COO AJ Kumaran said. “Our Crew has continued to stay positive while working incredibly hard, and some even reduced their hours in order to keep everyone’s job safe. We are extremely grateful for their shared sacrifice and are blessed to have such an amazing Crew. Thanks to their hard work, Raising Cane’s will come out of this crisis even stronger than before. I couldn’t be prouder and more thankful for each and every one of our Restaurant Leaders and Crewmembers.”

The $2 million payout is intended to make-up for the hours that each Crewmember agreed to give-up at the beginning of this pandemic, so that all workers could stay employed.

Raising Cane’s is in the process of hiring 5,000 new Crewmembers this week, to help support existing restaurants, across all of its markets. Qualified applicants may apply at www.WorkAtCanes.com.