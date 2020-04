EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) -- If there's one lesson to be learned about the 1918 Spanish flu that's useful amid the present COVID-19 pandemic, it's to not let your guard down.

The deadly strain of influenza that felled 20 million people worldwide struck the border not once, but thrice in the early 20th century. That was a time well before terms like "social distancing" and "stay home, work safe" were coined.