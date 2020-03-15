1  of  2
Breaking News
Four new cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge canceled

Rankin Co. Schools to serve Grab and Go meals

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rankin County School District will serve Grab and Go meals starting Tuesday, March 17. They will serve the meals until further notice.

Here are the locations:

  • McLaurin Elementary
  • Richland Upper Elementary
  • Pelahatchie Elementary

Other locations could be added.

All children 18 and under will eat free, along with first responders. Children do not have to be a RCSD student in order to get a meal. No ID is required.

Adults meals will be $3.50. People can pick up the meals between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories