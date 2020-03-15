Rankin Co. Schools to serve Grab and Go meals

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rankin County School District will serve Grab and Go meals starting Tuesday, March 17. They will serve the meals until further notice.

Here are the locations:

McLaurin Elementary

Richland Upper Elementary

Pelahatchie Elementary

Other locations could be added.

All children 18 and under will eat free, along with first responders. Children do not have to be a RCSD student in order to get a meal. No ID is required.

Adults meals will be $3.50. People can pick up the meals between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.