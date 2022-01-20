Rankin County School District updates COVID-19 protocols

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders of the Rankin County School District released their updated COVID-19 protocols for students and staff who may be experiencing symptoms or exposed to the virus.

The districts says any individuals who test positive for COVID-19 are required to:

Isolate for five days at home

After five days at home with no symptoms or recurring symptoms, the individual is then able to return back to school on the six day

The individual must then wear a a mask correctly for the remaining five days

The district leaders states if students continue to have symptoms or do not wish to wear a mask, the student can isolate at home for the full 10 days.

When it come to those exposed to COVID-19, students and staff should monitor for symptoms during the quarantine period. If symptoms develop, they should go get tested immediately.

District leaders recommended anyone who is up to date on vaccines to wear a well fitted mask around others for 10 days after last exposure.

Click here to read the full update from the district.