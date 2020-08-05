Rankin County Schools announce one week delay

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rankin County School District announced online that its restart date has been pushed back to August 17.

In response to Governor Tate Reeves’ recommendations during his Tuesday COVID-19 press briefing, the district announced the decision.

On August 17, Pre-K through 12th grade students will return to school in the HYBRID scenario for two weeks (Aug. 17-28). Leaders said they will monitor the situation and move into the “enhanced traditional” scenario on August 31, if possible.

According to the district, there is one exception. Due to renovation/construction delays, Northwest Rankin High School will begin in the VIRTUAL Brick2Click Distance Learning scenario from August 17-21. They will move to the HYBRID scenario on August 24-28.

LATEST STORIES: