Rankin County Schools issues mask mandate

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rankin County School District updated its reopening plans.

According to the district, the school year will begin on Monday, August 10. Some of the measures that will be in place include social distancing, wearing of masks and enhanced hygiene/disinfection protocols.

There will be a second option for distance learning for those parents who are concerned about face-to-face instruction for their child due to COVID-19.

CHOICE Distant Learning:

RCSD is extending the CHOICE distance learning application deadline to Wednesday, July 29th at 4:30 p.m.

Face Masks/Coverings Clarification:

RCSD will comply with Governor Tate Reeves’ Executive Order requiring Rankin County citizens to wear masks. Therefore, masks will be required in common areas, halls, lobbies, and during all transitions. “Masks down” will be allowed, if needed, when seated AND when six foot social distancing is possible.

FACE MASKS/COVERING REQUIREMENTS

MUST NOT HAVE WRITING except for: School/college mascot name, school name or a brand name such as Nike, Adidas, etc. Can be monogrammed with the student’s name or name initials

May include appropriate designs such as the school mascot

Must follow the RCSD Dress Code for Students policy, which includes no inappropriate designs, pictures, symbols, slogans, offensive language or political statements

Parents and students can find more about the RCSD reopening plans by clicking here.

