Rankin County Schools to require face masks indoors starting Tuesday

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, leaders with the Rankin County School District announced face masks will be required indoors for all students and employees beginning Tuesday, August 10. The mask mandate will be in place until Wednesday, August 25.

“The number one goal of the Rankin County School District is to keep your children safe while educating them face-to-face and in person, which obviously requires us to keep the doors open to our schools. As you know, our hopes were to remain in school while ‘highly recommending masks’ and utilizing other prevention strategies. However, the number of positive cases and quarantines of students and employees has become a concern just after two days of school opening,” leaders said in a statement.

District officials said they will reevaluate the situation on August 25 to decide if they will go back to “recommending” masks at that point.

Masks will be provided to students and employees for the rest of the week, as needed.