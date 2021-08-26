Rankin County Schools will continue to require face masks for students, teachers

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Rankin County School District announced they will continue with the current Smart Restart Plan, which requires face masks to be worn indoors for all students and employees.

On August 9, the district announced masks would be required indoors for all students and employees until August 25, 2021. They decided to continue the mask requirement on Wednesday due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines among students and staff.

The mask requirement will be reviewed again on September 22, 2021.