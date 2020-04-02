Rankin County Tax Collector’s Office open for online and mail in business

Breaking News
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rankin County Tax Collector’s Office will close its drive-thru on Thursday, April 2, 2020. It will also stop conducting in person business at all of its locations due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

During this time, customers must use the U.S. mail or the online system to renew their car tags and pay real property tax, personal property tax, mobile home tax and solid waste bills.

Office staff will be available to answer questions by telephone and via email.

The following link can be used to make payments: https://www.rankincounty.org/egov/apps/services/index.egov?view=detail;id=29

