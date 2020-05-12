Recognizing the unsung heroes of the COVID-19 outbreak

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Healthcare providers are not the only ones bearing the brunt of COVID-19. The rest of hospital staff is working just as hard.

Unsung heroes like carpenters, pharmacists, housekeepers and communications specialists deserve to be recognized. That includes Gregory Davis, who is a maintenance supervisor. He said he’s never worked through anything like this before.

“I don’t know if any of us have. This is something that’s new, and it’s something we have to make our way through,” said Davis.

Pharmacist Laken Warnock said she thinks she will be grateful for this challenge in the long run.

“It’s definitely been a large learning experience, but it’s also helped us to work more closely with people that we don’t normally work with,” explained Warnock.

Some of the staff who have it the hardest are the housekeepers, who have to walk directly into infected rooms after COVID-19 patients are discharged.

“All the housekeeping people have been supportive of each other and they want everyone to work together,” said Demekia McMath.

And those with the Mississippi Center of Emergency Services said their department has never been closer.

“We’re all in one building. We all work together. We all check on each other. We all help each other out. Definitely a tightly knit little family,” said Lauren Aycook, who is a communications specialist for the center.

Aycook said that every time she has had to ask for additional resources, she’s been given them.