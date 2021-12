JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) is encouraging Mississippians to get a COVID-19 booster shot amid a surge of new cases.

Early vaccination should be effective to prevent death or hospitalization. If you’d rather not catch COVID, a recent booster is the best tool we have. Talk to your doctor or stop by your pharmacy and consider it! No mandates in MS—but we all have the option to protect ourselves! — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) December 30, 2021

On Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 4,885 new coronavirus cases, along with 11 additional deaths.

If you would like to schedule an appointment, MSDH has more information at covidvaccine.umc.edu.