Regions Bank and UMMC announce $50,000 matching gift to support COVID-19 relief

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Regions Bank announced a contribution of up to $50,000 to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in support of UMMC’s comprehensive work to serve patients, families and communities affected by COVID-19.

These funds will be used as part of a matching gift option designed to help increase financial support for immediate needs across the Medical Center. For every dollar raised in support of UMMC’s COVID-19 response efforts, Regions Bank will provide a dollar-for-dollar match up to $50,000.

“Every day, around the clock, the physicians and staff of UMMC are meeting urgent needs and providing guidance, care, comfort and support for people and families from across our state,” said Robert Leard, Metro Jackson Market Executive for Regions Bank. “We are proud to support their work through this donation, and we encourage others to consider how they can contribute to these efforts as well. Indeed, we are facing an unprecedented challenge in the form of COVID-19. But we are also seeing unprecedented collaboration as people and organizations come together to support each other during a very difficult time.”

Donations can be made to the COVID-19 Recovery Support Fund online at this link. In addition, gifts can be mailed to COVID-19 Support; UMMC Development Accounting; 2500 N. State St.; Jackson, MS; 39216. Gifts may be made in honor or memory of a loved one, a health care hero, or any other person.