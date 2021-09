JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In partnership with St. Dominic’s Hospital, the Rehoboth Christian Worship Center in Jackson will host a free COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday, September 4.

The event will be located at 5430 Robinson Road Ext. in Jackson and will be from 10:00 a.m. until noon. Those who receive a shot will also be placed in a drawing to win $100.