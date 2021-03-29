Relief program for Mississippians affected by COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Home Corporation announced a program to provide relief for some Mississippians affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The state received $200 million from the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program to aide individuals who have been monetarily impacted by COVID-19.

“The statewide program will have a little over $186 million meant to provide rental assistance and utility assistance for people affected by COVID-19, as well as utilities and home energy costs, including electricity, gas, water, and sewer, trash removal and energy costs, such as fuel oil. But it cannot be used for telephone, cable or internet expenses,” said Scott Spivey, executive director of the Mississippi Home Corporation.

Eligible households may receive up to 15 months of assistance to make rent and utility payments current. Applicants can apply here.