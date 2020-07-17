Rep. Earle Banks hospitalized due to COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State Representative Earle Banks was hospitalized after testing positive with coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to Rep. Tom Miles, Banks was admitted to the hospital due to complications from the virus.

Miles released the following statement on social media.

This is real folks, if you aren’t paying attention! Please be in prayer for my dear friend and colleague Representative Earle Banks who’s been admitted to the hospital with complications from COVID-19. Representative Banks is a great friend that loves his family, friends, and State. Note from his family-Friends and family, if you are trying to get in touch with my dad he has been admitted to the hospital!! COVID-19 is real people, protect yourself and your family!! All prayers and well wishes welcome!! We are going to beat this, too many family memories to make!!! Stay safe!! Rep. Tom Miles, (D-District 75, Mississippi)

Banks is the second lawmaker in the Mississippi Legislature to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. Lawmakers said Manly Barton was in the ICU.

On Tuesday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said there have been 41 COVID-19 cases reported at the State Capitol.

Banks (D-District 67) represents part of Hinds County.

