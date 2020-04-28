Rep. Thompson announces grant funds to 4 local airports

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson announced the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration awarded grant funds to the following:

City of Vicksburg/Vicksburg Municipal Airport – $30,000

County of Tunica & Tunica County Airport Commission/Tunica Municipal Airport – $69,000

City of Lexington/CA Moore – $20,000

County of Yazoo/Yazoo County Airport – $20,000

Thompson said the grants are being funded as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) of 2020.