Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Rep. Thompson announces grant funds to 4 local airports

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson announced the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration awarded grant funds to the following:

  • City of Vicksburg/Vicksburg Municipal Airport – $30,000
  • County of Tunica & Tunica County Airport Commission/Tunica Municipal Airport – $69,000
  • City of Lexington/CA Moore – $20,000
  • County of Yazoo/Yazoo County Airport – $20,000

Thompson said the grants are being funded as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) of 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories