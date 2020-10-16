Report: Ole Miss football facing $100K fine for not adhering to SEC’s COVID-19 guidelines

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Clarion Ledger, Ole Miss football has been fined for not following the SEC’s COVID-19 protocols.

In a report by Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger, the fine will be taken in the form of a $100,000 reduction in conference revenue. Tennessee and Texas A&M were also fined.

According to Dellenger, the fines are based on “sideline mask-wearing behavior from coaches, support staff members, strength staffers, etc.”

