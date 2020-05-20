Rescue Revolution of Mississippi wins grant

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Madison County animal shelter received a big boost from the Fresh Pet Start Program. Rescue Revolution of Mississippi received $2,000.

Due to the hardship placed on them by the COVID-19 pandemic, Rescue Revolution is being forced to relocate.

Board President Kelly Collins said the news of the grant comes at the right time. Due to the relocation, all animals that are not adopted or being fostered will have to be boarded.

“A doggy daycare or a vet are going to charge us anywhere from $10 to $20 a day. We don’t want to eat up our $2,000 just in boarding fees,” said Collins.

It will be a couple of months until Rescue Revolution can get into a new building. If you would like an application to foster an animal, you can find one on their website or Facebook page.