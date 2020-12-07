Research shows spike in COVID-19 cases in children

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 1.3 million children have tested positive for the coronavirus. The data was compiled by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association. They found the week ending on November 26, 2020, saw the largest weekly increase in children’s cases since the pandemic started.

A cough and runny nose are frequent symptoms among kids who tested positive for the virus, but those same symptoms were common among those who tested negative. The symptoms couldn’t be considered tell-tale signs of a COVID-19 infection.

Research showed one-third of children and teens with the coronavirus showed no symptoms. Some medical professionals are calling them the “silent spreaders.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a recent study on symptom screening evaluated all known COVID-19 symptoms failed to identify nearly hall of all pediatric patients infected with the virus.

Dr. Louisa Lawson, a pediatrician at Peace Children’s Clinic in Jackson, explained the signs for children who are asymptomatic.

“Headache, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea. We’ve had just a couple with respiratory symptoms like runny nose and cough.”

Dr. Lawson said the best way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus is to wear a face mask that covers both your nose and mouth.

