Reservoir YMCA temporarily shuts down camp due to COVID-19 cases

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Resurgence of COVID-19 is impacting summer plans for some young people. Camp has been temporarily closed this week at the Reservoir YMCA after some kids tested positive.

Leaders will close the location for two days of deep cleaning after coronavirus exposure at the summer camp.

YMCA staff learned of the COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday, July 20 and said when kids came into the summer camp the following day, they were sent home out of precaution.

It’s unclear how many children tested positive for the coronavirus or if any staff were affected. A parent was apparently feeling ill and had tested positive. That parent then got their child tested, who attends the summer camp, and that’s when staff was alerted.

“We did have a child come down with COVID. We reported to MSDH, and we followed their protocols, and at the end, our executive team made a decision that it was better to close for a couple days to make sure we don’t have multiple children get it,” said Reservoir YMCA Executive Branch Director Thomas Bontrager.

The camp serves at least 150 kids a day typically children 12 and under. 12 News was told this is the first time the summer camp at the Reservoir YMCA.