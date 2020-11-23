Restaurants, bars to close early in Hattiesburg starting Nov. 25

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the rise in coronavirus cases in Mississippi, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker ordered some businesses to close early starting Wednesday, November 25.
According to the order, restaurants, bars and indoor entertainment venues will begin closing for in-house service at 10:00 p.m.
Mayor Barker said the goal is to limit the number of unnecessary gatherings. Watch the full news conference below:
