Ridgeland business eager to get back on track after reopening

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Now that retail businesses are able to operate with restrictions in Mississippi, shoppers and business owners are eager to get back on track.

Libby’s Boutique at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland has been closed for several weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. The store was able to reopen on Monday.

Social distancing, a 10 person capacity limit and a mask policy are being enforced for customers and employees. Owner Libby McRight said the one of the few good things to come out of this situation is that it’s allowed her to grow her online business.

“That has grown some, so that’s a good plus and hopefully we can build on that. The main this is I just really want the safety of all my customers and my staff to remain intact,” McRight explained.