Ridgeland families happy get back onto bike trails

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is slowly reopening. One of the recent steps made by Governor Tate Reeves includes reopening parks and bike trails. Neighbors in Madison County are already taking to biking trails.

Some families like the Hegis from Madison are beyond relieved to get back out there.

“It just feels like freedom!” said Deanne Hegi. “Just the smallest amount of freedom. It’s a good day to be out. We rode around for like an hour, even the little guy made it an hour. So, it was wonderful.”

Hegi’s grandchildren agreed that riding up and down the street and staying inside just wasn’t cutting it, and they’re not the only ones.

Mary Rooks, who usually rides around with her kids, said that that reopening has been a lifesaver.

“Honestly, that’s not even dramatic to have the trails open again,” Rooks said. “The trails are beautiful, so you get the mix of scenery and all that and just getting some exercise.”