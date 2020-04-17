Breaking News
Ridgeland leaders ask neighbors to limit yard debris

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland leaders are asking neighbors to limit yard debris and other items that are normally picked up by city workers.

According to officials, the city is operating on a limited maintenance staff due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

During this time, we ask that citizens limit yard debris and other items that are normally picked up by our city workers. We appreciate your help and patience in this matter, and if you have any questions, please contact the City of Ridgeland Public Works Department at 601-853-2027.

City of Ridgeland

