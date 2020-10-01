Ridgeland leaders encourage neighbors to follow CDC guidelines for Halloween

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – With Halloween approaching, Ridgeland leaders are encouraging neighbors to follow the guidelines suggested by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for safe participation in the festivities of Halloween amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leaders canceled the city’s annual Trunk-or-Treat event and advised against similar events and traditional trick-or-treating in Ridgeland neighborhoods. For those who wish to participate in Halloween activities, below are some guidelines and alternatives that allow for a LOW-RISK, safe, memorable experience.

Carve or decorate pumpkins with members of your household or neighbors and

friends at a safe distance and displaying them.

Decorate your house, apartment, or living space

Have a scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed items in

which to search outdoors while enjoying neighboring homes’ Halloween

decorations. A safer alternative is a scavenger hunt with your family in and around

your home.

which to search outdoors while enjoying neighboring homes’ Halloween decorations. A safer alternative is a scavenger hunt with your family in and around your home. Have a virtual Halloween costume contest

Watch a Halloween movie with your family

Activities with a MODERATELY SAFE RISK include:

One-way trick-or-treating with grab-and-go goodie bags set at a safe distance from

your home (such as the end of your driveway or yard)

Plan an outdoor costume parade with a small group of socially distanced guests.

Attend an outdoor haunted forest with socially distanced guests.

Visit a pumpkin patch, maintaining social distancing.

Plan an outdoor Halloween movie night with local family friends, maintaining social distancing.

distancing.

AVOID these HIGHER RISK activities:

Traditional trick-or-treating where children go door-to-door

Trunk-or-treating where children go car-to-car in parking lots

Crowded indoor costume parties or haunted houses

Hay rides with people not from your household

