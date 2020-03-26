Ridgeland Municipal Court reschedules court times due to coronavirus

Breaking News
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ridgeland Municipal Court said the persons who are scheduled to be in court Monday, March 30, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. are rescheduled to Monday, June 8, 2020 at their respective times.

Those persons scheduled to be in court Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m. or 2:15 p.m. are rescheduled to Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at their respective times.

The Ridgeland Municipal Court personnel will reconvene at a later time to make any necessary schedule changes for the upcoming weeks and will inform the public if any changes are made.

The court is adjusting its times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

