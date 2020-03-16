Ridgeland reschedules municipal court dates due to COVID-19

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The City or Ridgeland rescheduled some municipal court dates due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

People who were scheduled to be in Ridgeland Municipal Court Tuesday, March 17 at 8:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m., or 2:15 p.m. are rescheduled to appear on May 19 at their respective times.

The Ridgeland Municipal Court personnel will reconvene at a later time to make any necessary schedule changes for the upcoming weeks and will inform the public if any changes are made.

For further information, please contact the Ridgeland Municipal Court at (601) 853-2001.