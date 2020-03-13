Ridgeland suspends all organized activities due to coronavirus

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Ridgeland suspended all organized activities due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The city released the following statment:

We want to make sure we provide a safe and healthy environment for all our citizens of every age. Based on information and recommendations from the Mississippi State Department of Health, Ridgeland is being cautious by suspending City organized group activities. From now until April 1st, the city is suspending all classes at the Ridgeland Recreational Center.

In addition, all scheduled athletic activities – games and practices – scheduled at Ridgeland Recreation and Parks facilities (Freedom Ridge Park & Wolcott Park) are suspended through March 30; however, the park facilities will remain open for individuals.

We will keep a close eye on the spread of the virus and will re-evaluate our activities through the rest of this month.

City of Ridgeland