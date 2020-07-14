Ridgeland woman creates Zip & Flip face masks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mask mandates are in effect for at least 13 counties in Mississippi. It can be a hassle taking your mask on and off when you go to the gym or a restaurant. Now, one woman in Ridgeland is making it so you don’t have to.

Dr. Tiffany Williams with Gifted Hands created the Zip and Flip mask

“I really wanted to create something where even while drinking and even eating, I can be protected as much as possible.”

Williams said she stumbled upon the idea while she was eating at Red Lobster. She said taking a mask on and off is not only annoying, but it’s not keeping people protected.

“I was like wait! What if I didn’t have to take off my mask? What can I do, you know, to kinda create something that we can still go out to eat and everything?”

After getting a positive response about her design, she shared her idea on Facebook.

“I have family orders. I have the mother, the father, the children, child sizes, different patterns, different colors. Whatever their orders are, I try and get it done.”

