Rio Hotel & Casino to reopen on Dec. 22

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 05: An exterior view shows a marquee at the Rio Hotel & Casino on December 5, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Caesars Entertainment Corp. announced on Thursday that it completed the USD 516.3 million sale of the resort to an affiliate of Dreamscape Companies, which is owned and controlled by real estate developer Eric Birnbaum. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Caesars Entertainment announced that its final property, the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, will reopen on Dec. 22. The property has been closed since mid-March due to the pandemic.

We are ecstatic to announce that our final property to reopen company-wide in the U.S. and Canada, @RioVegas, will resume operations on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 10 am. For a full list of open amenities, visit https://t.co/IS01cWUPa6 pic.twitter.com/HHC3ypYEfi — Caesars Entertainment (@CaesarsEnt) November 12, 2020

According to the news release, beginning Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, the hotel will accommodate weekend stays, Thursday through Monday, while the gaming floor will be open seven days a week.

“The past nine months have been filled with challenges, as well as opportunities including the merging of our two gaming companies to form the new Caesars Entertainment. We recognize the incredible effort it has taken to reopen our resorts and get us to this important milestone, and we look forward to welcoming our Team Members and Guests back to Rio with their health and safety still top of mind,” said Anthony Carano, President and Chief Operating Officer of Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

The following amenities will open at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino:

Entertainment

Penn & Teller – Performance schedule to be announced at a later date. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.riolasvegas.com.

Restaurants

All-American Bar & Grille

Hash House A Go Go

Starbucks (near the hotel elevators)

VooDoo Steak

Sports Deli

Bars and Lounges

Shutters Bar

iBar

Purple Zebra Daiquiri Bar

Race & Sports Book Bar

Masquerade Bar

Gaming

William Hill Race & Sports Book

Keno Lounge

Slot Machines

Table Games

Fitness Center

Fitness Center

Retail

Rio Logo

For more information on the company’s health and safety protocols, visit: www.Caesars.com/health.

