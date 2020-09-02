Robert Foster on #MaskOffMississippi initiative

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Mississippi gubernatorial candidate Robert Foster spoke out against the way Governor Tate Reeves has handle the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Foster started #MaskOffMississippi, which has become a social media movement on Facebook.

The former state representative said he does not have a problem with face masks, but he has a problem with the government forcing people to wear them.

“Our hospitals are not overwhelmed. They’re not even close to being overwhelmed. We’ve already come off of our reopening peak. I mean we did slow the curve, because we locked everybody in their homes, and we shut down everybody’s businesses, and we shut down all of the schools, and it slowed the spread of the virus. I believe that was the wrong way to handle the approach to begin with. I think the negatives of that are going to be far worse long-term than the virus is going to be,” said Foster.

He continued, “Everybody knows the risks now. Let them make their adult own decisions about whether or not to put themselves in those positions.”

Foster said he also feels strongly that children should not be forced to wear face masks at school. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said 138 teachers and 280 students tested positive for the virus last week.

Foster said continuing mandates and executive orders will have a negative impact on small businesses in the state, and many won’t recover. This is something Reeves sympathized with.

“I think we’ll look back on 2020 and say this was something that hurt small businesses, and I hate that that’s why we tried to provide funds for them,” the governor said.

Experts said the Labor Day weekend could bring about a new wave of COVID-19 cases, if people are not careful.

