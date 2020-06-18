Safe Start Task Force releases report for opening Mississippi campuses for Fall semester

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Safe Start Task Force recently developed a plan outlining its recommendations for the policies, practices and protocols necessary for opening the campuses for the Fall semester.

The Task Force was established recently by Commissioner of Higher Education Dr. Alfred Rankins Jr. to craft a system-level plan for starting and completing the fall 2020 semester in the safest and most effective way amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We are facing extraordinary times in higher education due to the coronavirus pandemic,” said Dr. Rankins. “The task force did not have the benefit of precedent to draw from while addressing multiple issues and keeping the health and safety of the campus community central in all recommendations. The task force has developed a clear roadmap for the universities.”

The report addresses Academic Continuity, Finance and Business Operations, Health and Safety Considerations, Campus Life, Research Continuity, Athletics and Communications and provides baseline practices and recommendations for IHL actions needed on each segment. The full report is posted online: http://www.mississippi.edu/pr/downloads/ihl_safe-start_200523.pdf

Mississippi State University Provost and Executive Vice President Dr. David Shaw served as Chair.

“The task force had an invaluable mix of expertise that allowed us to develop baseline practices and recommendations, which will ensure all IHL institutions develop specific plans that simultaneously provide a quality education and do so in a safe and healthy manner,” said Dr. Shaw. “I commend Commissioner Rankins for his foresight in creating this task force, and ensuring we protect our students, faculty and staff. “

The situation created by the pandemic is constantly evolving and adjustments to the plan may be needed moving forward. The universities will release university-specific plans over the next few weeks.

