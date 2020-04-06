Saints, Pelicans Launch #HomeTeam TV for fans

New Orleans Saints, Pelicans launched a brand new daily content series today called, “#HomeTeamTV”, a fun and interactive way for fans to stay engaged during the stay-at-home order. To make being homebound a little more tolerable, fans will get to connect with the teams in unique ways Monday through Friday.

The content series will include:

· Mental Health Mondays sponsored by Ochsner promotes how fans can learn howmental health experts or Saints and Pelicans players handle stress, while they also share some of their stress relief strategies.

· Turnt-Up Tuesdays sponsored by Zatarains will be a TikTok video of Saints and Pelicans hype team, dance team and cheerleaders teaching fun and quick dance lessons.

· Wildcard Wednesdays sponsored by Entergy is a rotating schedule of creative and unique content comprised of cooking, games, activities, etc.

· Take-out Thursdays sponsored by Coca-Cola (Saints) and Sprite (Pelicans) promotes supporting local businesses and ordering take-out.

· Fitness Fridays sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield provides fans with exercise videos that can be completed at home and are fun for all ages.

Stay tuned and be on alert throughout the upcoming weeks to view some of the latest content on NewOrleansSaints.com, Pelicans.com, the Saints and Pelicans apps, as well as on Saints and Pelicans social channels.

(Release provided by the New Orleans Saints & New Orleans Pelicans)