Salon owners want Gov. Reeves to reopen their businesses

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Salon owners in Mississippi are continuing their fight to get their businesses open amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Tate Reeves made the announcement to keep barbershops and salons closed. It happened after Jennifer Ellis of “Jennifer James Salon” and 13 others penned a letter to the governor and the Restart Mississippi Task Force.

The group believes they do not have a voice in the reopening conversation. Ellis said salons already have strict sanitation protocols. The governor said again on Tuesday that he cannot open salons.

“People can text when they get there. We can tell them when we are ready for them to come in. We already sanitize between each client. We can wear masks. It’s not a problem,” said Ellis.

“While I appreciate their beliefs on how they compare it to the restaurant owners, the experts tell me that the science doesn’t bear that out,” said Reeves.