Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Saltillo furniture store makes medical gowns

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

SALTILLO, Miss. (WJTV) – A furniture company in Saltillo is making medical gowns out of furniture supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials at the business said it’s a way to help with the PPE shortage. The gowns will be used in North Carolina.

“We were contacted by a medical supply team out of North Carolina, inquiring as to whether or not we could help with the cause and produce mass surgical caps and gowns for the medical industry,” explained Aaron Larry, who is the general manager at Bauhaus Furniture.

The business made 5,000 gowns on Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories