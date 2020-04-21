Saltillo furniture store makes medical gowns

SALTILLO, Miss. (WJTV) – A furniture company in Saltillo is making medical gowns out of furniture supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials at the business said it’s a way to help with the PPE shortage. The gowns will be used in North Carolina.

“We were contacted by a medical supply team out of North Carolina, inquiring as to whether or not we could help with the cause and produce mass surgical caps and gowns for the medical industry,” explained Aaron Larry, who is the general manager at Bauhaus Furniture.

The business made 5,000 gowns on Monday.