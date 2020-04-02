Salvation Army experiencing urgent food shortage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army of Jackson said it’s experiencing a critical shortage at its food pantry due to demand increases caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The organization currently has enough food to meet demand through Tuesday, April 7, 2020, but no longer.

The Salvation Army is requesting the following donations of canned and shelf stable goods:

Pasta and sauce

Beans

Crackers

Rice

Peanut butter

Macaroni and cheese

Soups/stews

Vegetables

Fruit

Cereal

Oatmeal

Bottled water

Donations can be brought to the Salvation Army Administration and Social Services building at 110 Presto Lane in Jackson.

Financial donations can be mailed to:

P.O. Box 31954

Jackson, MS 39286

Monetary donations will also be accepted at www.salvationarmyjackson.org.