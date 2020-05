JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army of Jackson’s Family Store will reopen to the public in June.

The store will reopen on Thursday, June 4. It will be open Thursday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

According to the Salvation Army, they will follow all COVID-19 guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure the health and safety of staff and customers.

The Family Store is located at 110 Presto Lane in Jackson.