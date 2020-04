JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army of Jackson said it is in need of food donations amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Wednesday, April 8, the organization will package more food for families. They’re averaging about 45 families a day who pick up food boxes.

The Salvation Army closed its donation center on Presto Lane at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday until further notice. You can still donate at other Salvation Army locations in the metro.