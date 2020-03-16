Salvation Army requests donations to help people impacted by coronavirus outbreak

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army of Jackson said it’s working to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. To prevent the spread of infection, the organization implemented additional cleaning at the Center of Hope throughout the day. They also provided sanitation supplies to staff and residents.

The Salvation Army canceled all of its community center programs for the next two weeks. They intend to supply boxed meals to youth and seniors who will no longer be receiving meals at the programs.

The organization is requesting donations of shelf stable food, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and toilet paper. Donations can be dropped in a bin in the lobby of the Salvation Army’s administration building at 110 Presto Lane in Jackson.