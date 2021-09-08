Samaritan’s Purse demobilizes field hospital at UMMC

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The mobile field hospital set up by Samaritan’s Purse at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) has been demobilized after nearly a month in use.

As the number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations declined, leaders at UMMC and Samaritan’s Purse believed it was time to transition back to normal patient-care operations and allow Samaritan’s Purse to use its focus on other areas of need.

A total of 65 patients received treatment from providers in the field hospital since August 18.

Samaritan’s Purse (Courtesy of UMMC)

All remaining patients were moved into UMMC hospital rooms earlier this week.

A different field hospital on the University of Mississippi Medical Center campus set up with health care workers from the federal government was already decommissioned last month.

Jim Craig, senior deputy for the Mississippi Department of Health and Director of Health Protection, said the field hospitals are closing because of the decrease in hospitalizations and the increase of health care workers coming in from out of state to support hospitals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.