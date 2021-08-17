Samaritan’s Purse prepares for field hospital opening at UMMC

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Samaritan’s Purse set up the mobile intensive care unit with a team of medical staff in a garage nearby Children’s of Mississippi, the state’s only pediatric hospital. The field hospital will open on Wednesday, August 18 in Jackson.

The field hospital will hold five ICU beds, along with step-down beds for COVID-19 patients who don’t need ICU attention. Fifty-three Samaritan’s Purse staff members will be on the ground.

The 32-bed Samaritan’s Purse field hospital joins a 20-bed field hospital and monoclonal antibody clinic opened by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The team plans to stay at UMMC for about 30 days. State leaders are also working with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) to get more healthcare staff from across the country to help treat COVID-19 patients.