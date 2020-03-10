Sanders, Biden cancel Ohio rallies over coronavirus concerns

A collage of the official portraits of former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden have canceled their primary-night rallies in Cleveland amid concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus.

Sanders’ campaign also announced Tuesday that all the Vermont senator’s future events “will be evaluated on a case by case basis.”

A Biden spokesman initially indicated that the former vice president’s own Cleveland rally would take place as scheduled in Cleveland, but his campaign released a statement moments later saying that it, too, was canceling.

Both events had been timed as results from six states voting Tuesday in the Democratic presidential primary would begin rolling in.