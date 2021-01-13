Schools continue to deal with COVID-19 at beginning of 2021

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Mississippi. Schools across the state are required to report their case numbers to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) each Monday.

The 2020-21 school year has been a rollercoaster for students in the state. Between school delays, virtual learning and hybrid learning, it’s been hard.

“We’re reiterating to our parents and our teachers that this is not a time to let your guard down. This is really a time to heighten your awareness and make sure that until the vaccine gets here, and we can all get vaccinated, that we are continue to do the things we need to do,” said Dr. Tim Martin, superintendent of the Clinton Public School District.

Since the holiday break, surrounding districts like Clinton have seen an update in positive COVID-19 cases. Dr. Martin said they’re being transparent about the numbers.

“We do tracking really two fold. We do weekly tracking that we send to the Mississippi State Department of Health of our cases for that week, and also our quarantine students for that week. And as you’ve seen, we send out a daily notice of any new positive cases. We’ve done that since the beginning of school.”

The district has reported more than 20 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of 2021.

In Madison County, 67 students tested positive the week of January 4-8, and 135 students were in quarantine. In Rankin County, 53 students tested positive, and 158 were in quarantine.

Right now, Dr. Martin said the COVID-19 vaccine won’t be required for student vaccination records. If health officials say otherwise, he’ll do it.

