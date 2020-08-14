Schools in 38 Mississippi counties report COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, schools in 38 Mississippi counties have reported COVID-19 cases.

During a news conference on Friday, Dr. Dobbs said 109 teachers and 69 students have tested positive for COVID-19. He also said 254 teachers and staff are in quarantine, and 489 students are in quarantine.

Dr. Dobbs said the state has seen deaths in younger individuals this week. One teen died from the virus. Dr. Dobbs said the teen had no underlying medical conditions. A pregnant woman in her early 20s also died from the virus this week.

LATEST STORIES: