Schools in Vicksburg, Warren County to end mask mandates

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Private and public schools in Vicksburg will no longer require masks after the holidays.

The Vicksburg Post reported the Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustees voted 3-2 in favor of removing mask mandates on January 14 for county public schools. However, teachers who are immune-compromised may require masks in their classrooms with the superintendent’s approval.

Leaders with Vicksburg Catholic Schools also announced masks will be optional for students, teachers and staff after Thanksgiving.

The move to “Level 1” protocol for Vicksburg Catholic Schools will go into effect Monday, November 29, 2021.