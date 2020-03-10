Schools plan for the worst of the Coronavirus outbreak

MANSFIELD, P.A. (WETM)- Many New York universities are playing it safe and stopping in-person instruction due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Syracuse, Cornell, and New York University are a few of the schools joining the nationwide list of universities that are moving to temporary online instruction.

Harvard University announced today that students have been asked not to return from spring break, out of precaution.

Saint Johns University and Columbia University are also among the list of schools that are canceling classes in response to the virus.

“We have multiple different steps identified as far as what the process is going to be and that is kind of the worst-case scenario is closing down campus for a period of time until we can determine what the extent of the disease or what the rate is in this community or neighboring areas,” said Jim Welch, Director of Environmental Health and Safety of Mansfield University.

Welch said that the use of various online resources would be the primary method that they would be taking, and if the university does take a week off from school, they would possibly add a week at the end of the semester.