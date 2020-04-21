Schumer says deal reached on $500B aid; Trump tweets support

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer says agreement has been reached on major elements of a nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid package for small businesses, as well as additional help for hospitals and virus testing. He said he hoped the package could be voted on Tuesday afternoon in the Senate.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, says he supports the measure, tweeting Tuesday: “I urge the Senate and House to pass the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act with additional funding.”

Trump said fiscal relief for state and local governments, a Democratic priority, could be discussed for a future virus relief bill.